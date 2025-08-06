Airbus appoints Jrgen Westermeier as President, MD for India, South Asia

Airbus has appointed Jrgen Westermeier as the President and Managing Director for India and South Asia.

The appointment of 53-year-old Jrgen, currently the Executive Vice-President and Chief Procurement Officer at Airbus, will be effective from September 1, the aircraft maker said in a release on Wednesday.

He will succeed Rmi Maillard, who will become Executive Vice-President Engineering for Commercial Aircraft and Head of Technology at Airbus.

India is a key market for Airbus, which has a significant presence in commercial aircraft and defence segments.

"In his new role, Jrgen will spearhead Airbus' business in India and South Asia, across Commercial Aircraft, Defence and Space, and Helicopters. He will be responsible for commercial aircraft sales and for expanding the company's footprint in the region, which includes services, engineering, digital, innovation and training.