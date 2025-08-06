Home / World News / Four paramilitary personnel killed in attack in Pak's Khyber Pakhtnukhwa

Four paramilitary personnel killed in attack in Pak's Khyber Pakhtnukhwa

The assailants fired indiscriminately on a Frontier Constabulary (FC) vehicle in Amn Kot Toi area in Karak district, killing the four personnel

A police official indicated that the attack was pre-planned, with the assailants lying in wait. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Peshawar
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
At least four personnel of the paramilitary Frontier Constabulary were killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The assailants fired indiscriminately on a Frontier Constabulary (FC) vehicle in Amn Kot Toi area in Karak district, killing the four personnel.

Security forces and police swiftly cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

A police official indicated that the attack was pre-planned, with the assailants lying in wait. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the attack and directed relevant authorities to take immediate action to apprehend those responsible.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

