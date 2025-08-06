Home / World News / Trump's envoy arrives in Moscow ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace deadline

Trump's envoy arrives in Moscow ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace deadline

Witkoff was seen taking an early morning stroll through Zaryadye Park, a stone's throw from the Kremlin, with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's envoy for investment and economic cooperation

Steve Witkoff
The Kremlin has insisted that international sanctions imposed since its February 2022 invasion of its neighbour have had a limited impact. | Image: Bloomberg
AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow, reported state-owned Russian media on Wednesday, days before the White House's deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukriane or potentially face severe economic penalties.

Witkoff was seen taking an early morning stroll through Zaryadye Park, a stone's throw from the Kremlin, with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's envoy for investment and economic cooperation, footage aired by TASS showed. 

ALSO READ: Don't know anything about it: Trump on US importing Russian chemicals 

Dmitriev had played a key role in direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in recent months, as well as discussions between Russian and US officials.

Moscow is yet to confirm whether Witkoff will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his stay.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed on Monday Witkoff's visit. We consider (talks with Witkoff) important, substantive and very useful," he said. 

Trump's deadline for Putin ends on Friday. Washington has threatened severe tariffs and other economic penalties if the killing doesn't stop in Ukriane.

So far, Trump's promises, threats and cajoling have failed to shift the Kremlin's position, and the stubborn diplomatic stalemate remains in place. Meanwhile, Ukraine is losing more territory on the front line, although there is no sign of a looming collapse of its defences.

Trump initially gave Moscow a 50-day deadline, but later moved up his ultimatum as the Kremlin continued to bomb Ukrainian cities. 

The threatened sanctions could include additional restrictions designed to hamper Russia's economy, as well as secondary tariffs targeting countries that buy Russian oil, including China and India.

However, Trump said Sunday that Russia has proven to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions.

They're wily characters, he said of the Russians.

The Kremlin has insisted that international sanctions imposed since its February 2022 invasion of its neighbour have had a limited impact.

Ukraine insists the sanctions are taking their toll on Moscow's war machine and wants Western allies to ramp them up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday urged the United States, Europe and other nations to impose stronger secondary sanctions on Moscow's energy, trade and banking sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Iran executes man for spying for Israel, another for IS group sabotage

Teens increasingly turning to AI companions, likely causing them harm

As Trump cracks down on student visas, other countries see opportunity

What to know as Israel considers Gaza reoccupation amid war escalation

Hiroshima warns against nuclear weapons as it marks 80 years since A-bomb

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinUS RussiaRussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictMoscowKremlin

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story