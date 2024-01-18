Home / World News / Alaska Air passengers sue airline over 737 Max 9 door blowout incident

Alaska Air passengers sue airline over 737 Max 9 door blowout incident

"Alaska Airlines breached its duty to its passengers by failing to ground" the plane before the flight, lawyers for the passengers said in the new complaint

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Madlin Mekelburg


Alaska Airlines Inc. was sued by a group of passengers who said the company failed to adequately protect their safety by flying the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet that experienced a midair blowout of a door plug earlier this month.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Passengers on the Jan. 5 flight claim the airline should have known about lapses in the quality of safety inspections being conducted on the aircraft and the possible use of “incorrect or inferior” parts, according to an amendment to the lawsuit they filed Friday in Washington state court against plane maker Boeing Co. 

“Alaska Airlines breached its duty to its passengers by failing to ground” the plane before the flight, lawyers for the passengers said in the new complaint.

Alaska Airlines declined to comment on the suit.

The suit seeks unspecified damages from Alaska Airlines and Boeing for the physical injuries and emotional trauma experienced by the 171 passengers and six crew on Flight 1282, which made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, after the blowout. 

The passengers claim Alaska Airlines should have imposed more stringent quality-inspection requirements on Boeing before accepting the 737 Max 9 jets it purchased. The suit said the carrier was aware of past safety issues with Boeing planes.

The lawsuit points specifically to the crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March of 2019, which together killed 346 passengers and crew. The Justice Department struck a deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing that was set to expire hours after this month’s accident.

The case is Berry v. Boeing, 24-2-00824-1, Superior Court of Washington (King County).

Also Read

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for maintenance

No adverse findings in Boeing 737 Max planes, says Akasa post-inspection

Indonesia temporarily grounds Boeing 737-9 Max jets after Alaska incident

Boeing questioned again about 737 Max plane after window, fuselage blowout

In Davos, Israel's Prez calls ties with Saudi key to ending war in Gaza

US jobless applications fall to lowest level since September 2022

'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' lead race for Britain's Bafta film awards

European Commission to back 90% emissions cut for 2040 climate target

Tougher EU money laundering rules target crypto, luxury vehicle dealers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :airlinesAviation industryBoeing 737 MAX

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story