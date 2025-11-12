Home / World News / All 20 on board Turkish military cargo plane killed in crash in Georgia

All 20 on board Turkish military cargo plane killed in crash in Georgia

A Turkish accident investigation team reached the crash site early on Wednesday and was inspecting the wreckage of the plane, in coordination with the Georgian authorities

toxic airplane fumes, aircraft cabin air quality
The C-130 plane had taken off from Ganja, Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkiye when it crashed (Photo: AdobeStock)
AP Ankara
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

All 20 personnel on board a military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia were killed, Turkiye's defence minister announced on Wednesday.

The C-130 plane had taken off from Ganja, Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkiye when it crashed on Tuesday in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

A Turkish accident investigation team reached the crash site early on Wednesday and was inspecting the wreckage of the plane, in coordination with the Georgian authorities, the National Defence Ministry said.

The wreckage was spread across a plain that includes farmland and is surrounded by hills, Turkish private broadcaster NTV reported from the site. Debris from the aircraft was scattered across multiple locations, the report said.

Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred on November 11, 2025, when our C-130 military cargo plane, which had taken off from Azerbaijan en route to our country, crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said in a message posted on X, together with photographs of the military personnel who were killed.

On Tuesday, Turkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the Georgian aviation authority as saying that contact with the plane was lost a few minutes after it had entered Georgia's airspace. The plane had not issued a distress signal, it said.

C-130 military cargo planes are widely used by Turkiye's armed forces for transporting personnel and handling logistical operations.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan maintain close military cooperation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials had attended Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrations in Baku on Nov. 8, marking Azerbaijan's military success over Armenia in the 2020 control of Karabakh region, known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh, a conflict that had lasted nearly four decades.

It was not immediately clear if the military personnel on the cargo had attended the ceremonies.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili extended their condolences to their Turkish counterparts over Tuesday's crash.

We are deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life of our soldiers in the accident that occurred on Georgian soil, Aliyev said in a message, according to the Anadolu Agency.

US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack offered his condolences and affirmed Washington's solidarity with Ankara. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also extended his sympathies, honoured the military personnel who were killed, and thanked all NATO personnel for their service.

There was no information on funeral arrangements or when the remains would be returned to Turkiye.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Electricity demand to outpace energy growth, renewables to surge: Report

Firms seek manufacturing alternatives in Vietnam, India amid US-China rift

Colombia to suspend intelligence ties with US over strikes on drug vessels

NYC will turn into Mumbai: Real estate billionaire after Mamdani's victory

Xi's military purges expose corruption, raise doubts on China's nuke forces

Topics :TurkeyAzerbaijanplane crash

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story