Firms seek manufacturing alternatives in Vietnam, India amid US-China rift

When President Trump started a trade war with China during his first term, Simon Lichtenberg decided to ride it out. He owned factories making leather sofas in China since the 1990s and figured the two sides would resolve the dispute.

He doesn’t think that anymore. Mr Lichtenberg invested around $20 million to move his factory for American clients to Vietnam this year. Now, not even the cease-fire Mr Trump has reached with China has changed his outlook that deep-seated animosity between the countries has altered the economics of his business.

China’s scale and abundant labor turned it into a factory juggernaut for decades, placing it firmly at the heart of the global economy. But Mr Trump is tearing down the system that allowed manufacturers to seek out the most efficient supply chains. At the same time, China has doubled down on making itself less reliant on the US economy.