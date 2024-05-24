Home / World News / Almost 30% of Americans say college degree not worth it in Pew survey

Almost 30% of Americans say college degree not worth it in Pew survey

Half of US adults in the report think college is worth the cost, but only as long as they don't need to take out a loan

Harvard University (Photo: Bloomberg)
Harvard University (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 8:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Daniel Neligh

Close to 30 per cent of Americans said a college degree isn’t worth it in a survey from Pew Research Center that highlights the drag soaring costs have had on views about higher education in recent decades in the country. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Almost half of US adults in the report think college is worth the cost — but only as long as they don’t need to take out a loan. Only 22 per cent of respondents said a college degree is worth it even with student debt. 

Four in 10 Americans said having a four-year degree is not too or not at all important to getting a well-paying job, according to the poll, compared to just a quarter of respondents who said it was extremely or very important.

The survey results come as tuition costs are climbing, student loan payments resume for millions of Americans, and some of the relative economic benefits of college are declining. All together, these trends have left students and parents facing increasingly difficult decisions about higher education.

For Brad Cohen, a senior loan officer at First Heritage Mortgage and a college graduate himself, the cost-benefit analysis has shifted against four-year degrees as prices have risen.

“I think college is one of the biggest wastes of money that there is, unless you’re going to be a doctor or unless you’re going to be a lawyer, or certain specialized professions,” Cohen, a father of two, said in an interview. “It’s just absurd how expensive it is.”

Cohen’s daughter is set to study business management and marketing this fall at the University of Arizona, after he dissuaded her from studying interior design. Cohen said he’s saved money for his 14-year-old son to attend college as well, but that he’s encouraging him to pursue a passion for cars by studying at a trade school.

“Society thinks people should go to college, but more and more people are realizing that, you know what, I don’t need to go to college. I don’t need to have this financial burden over me that’s going to literally be like a weight upon me for the rest of my life,” Cohen said.

Even 13 years ago, a majority of Americans thought the higher education system failed to provide good value for the money spent. At the same time, 86 per cent of the college graduates surveyed in the Pew report from 2011 said higher education had been a good investment for them personally.

Like Cohen, many parents who deem the costs too high continue to send their children to universities. Even though wages have been rising for some workers without degrees, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic, earnings and total wealth for college graduates remain well above those for Americans who don’t go to university. And the unemployment rate for graduates is consistently lower than that of the broader population. 

A recent report from the Federal Reserve showed Americans for the most part see education as a path to greater financial well-being, and most who completed a bachelor’s degree or higher said it was worth the cost. 

Also Read

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When can you find out Exit Poll predictions?

Asian-Americans fastest-growing group of eligible voters in US: Pew study

IIM CAT 2023 results to be announced soon, check the details below

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Burger King to launch $5 value meal, offering planned ahead of McDonald's

Nvidia's Huang now richer than every member of Walmart's founding family

22 suffer spinal cord injuries, 6 head trauma on S'pore Airlines flight

JPMorgan failed to monitor billions of client orders between 2014-21: CFTC

Boeing, Singapore mishaps spur surge in web searches on flight safety

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :United StatesPew SurveyPew Research CentreUS universitiesAmericans

First Published: May 24 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story