Alphabet rolls back AI image feature in Google Earth over policy concerns

Alphabet's Google said on Friday it was rolling back an AI ​image-generation feature it had introduced in Google Earth just a day ago, after users shared images that appeared to violate the company's policies.

The feature, powered by Google's Nano Banana 2 AI model, had allowed ‌users to generate photorealistic images ​grounded in Google Earth's satellite, ​aerial and 3D imagery by typing a text prompt ​for any location on the globe.

The tool had come under criticism for its potential for misinformation as it allowed users to create fake scenarios on top of real imagery ​of monuments and landmarks.

"We've seen geospatial professionals using this ‌feature for a range of useful purposes, however we've also ​seen people sharing screenshots of generated imagery that appear to violate our policies," Google said on X, adding that it was pausing the capability ‌while it works ​on stronger guardrails. Google did not ‌specify what types of images violated its policies. It ‌said the images did not appear in the main Google Earth ​experience and were watermarked as AI generated. While tech giants have rushed to integrate AI ​tools across their products, they have had to adjust, restrict or temporarily disable features in response to ‌user violations, misinformation and policy concerns.