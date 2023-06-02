Home / World News / Amazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services

Amazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services

The discussions, which have been going on for six to eight weeks, have also included AT&T Inc at times, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter

Reuters
Amazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon.com Inc is in talks with wireless carriers Verizon Communications, T-Mobile US Inc and Dish Network Corp to offer low cost mobile services in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The discussions, which have been going on for six to eight weeks, have also included AT&T Inc at times, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Bloomberg News also said Amazon has been negotiating to get the lowest possible wholesale prices that would let it offer Prime members wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free.
 
None of the companies immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.
 
Shares of Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T were down about 6% in premarket trading on Friday. Shares of Dish Network, whose talks with Amazon were earlier reported in the media, were up 9%.
 
(Reporting by Tanya Jain, Akash Sriram and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Also Read

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

India may emerge as China's alternative for telecom solutions, say experts

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Boris Johnson offers unredacted WhatsApp messages to UK Covid inquiry

Gujarat firm gets notice as poor-quality eye drops infect 30 Sri Lankans

US job growth beats expectations in May; unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

China has 'significantly' improved safety of its biggest explosive: Report

Bali wants tourists to follow its list of dos and don'ts: Check it here

Topics :Amazontelecom services

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story