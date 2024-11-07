America deserves badass commander-in-chief right now: Vivek Ramaswamy

Of the view that the comeback of president-elect Donald Trump is the American comeback, entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday said that the country deserves a "badass commander-in-chief" right now and that's exactly what it got.

Trump, 78, not only won the November 5 presidential elections in both popular votes and electoral college votes but also got the Republican Party control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Here's the reason why Donald Trump won by the largest margin of any president in modern history. He's not an ideologue. He's not a policy wonk. He's an American badass. They tried to DQ him, jail him, kill him (twice). None of it worked. Our self-appointed betters' in the media misunderstood him, underestimated him, doubted him, Ramaswamy said on Wednesday.

But not once during this campaign did Trump misunderstand, underestimate, or doubt himself. As everyone at Mar-a-Lago celebrated around him last night, I watched him unfazed, with full conviction that he was exactly where he was destined to be, he said.

He's just like our nation in that way. We've always believed it was our manifest destiny to be exceptional, to be the greatest nation on Earth, to show the world what's possible for humanity to achieve, even when other countries doubted us. Some still do today, Ramaswamy said.

But they're wrong. Trump's comeback is the American comeback. Our nation deserves a badass commander-in-chief right now and that's exactly what we got. Funny how well our democracy actually works, said the former Republican presidential aspirant.