America of your dreams calling: Biden tells Democratic supporters

Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to ensure a peaceful and orderly transfer of power to President-elect Donald Trump in January and said the electoral drubbing did not mean the Democrats' movement was defeated.

Biden made the comments during an address to the nation a day after Trump, 78, was re-elected as the 47th president of the US after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's nominee.

Trump, who lost the 2020 elections to President Biden, pulled off an incredible comeback, wresting 295 electoral college votes against Harris' 226 in a fierce contest that almost left the Americans with two world views.

Yesterday, I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory. I assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition," Biden said in his address from the Rose Garden of the White House.

"That's what the American people deserve, he added.

The US President appealed to the Democratic supporters to carry on with their movement.

"I know for some people, it's a time for victory, to state the obvious. For others, it's a time of loss," said Biden in his address attended by members of his Cabinet and senior administration officials.

Noting that setbacks are unavoidable, he said that giving up is "unforgivable".

"We all get knocked down. But the measure of our character, as my dad would say, is how quickly we get back up. Remember, a defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up, he said.

Biden called for accepting the election results and said, "In a democracy, the will of the people always prevails." "You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something I think you can do no matter who you voted for is see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans," said Biden.

There have been shock and disbelief among the Democratic Party's supporters following Harris' defeat.

Biden said he also spoke with Harris, who he praised for running an "inspiring campaign".

"She's been a partner and a public servant. She ran an inspiring campaign, and everyone got to see something that I learned early on to respect so much: her character... She has great character, true character, he said.

Biden added that Harris -- who took after he withdrew in July-- gave her "whole heart and effort" to her presidential campaign.

He said the outcome of the election laid to rest questions about the integrity of the American electoral system. Following his defeat to Biden in the 2020 presidential election, Trump had challenged the election outcome.

"I will do my duty as president. I'll fulfil my oath and I will honour the Constitution. On January 20th, we'll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America, Biden said.

Adding that campaigns are contests of competing visions and the country chooses one or the other, Biden said, "We accept the choice the country made." "For over 200 years, America has carried on the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world," he said, adding that the people vote and choose their leaders and do it peacefully.

His remarks are seen as an attempt to heal a country that appeared divided into two groups after the results of the bitterly contested presidential election were out.

Rebutting criticism of his economic policy, Biden said his administration is leaving behind the strongest economy in the world.

"I know people are still hurting, but things are changing rapidly. Together, we've changed America for the better. Now we have 74 days to finish our term. Let's make every day count. That's the responsibility we have to the American people, he said.

That's the story of America for over 240 years and counting. It's a story for all of us, not just some of us," he said, adding that the American experiment endures.

"We're going to be okay, but we need to stay engaged. We need to keep going. Above all, we need to keep the faith, Biden said.