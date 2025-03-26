America's allies alarmed by leaked group chat about Yemen attack plans

As wake-up calls go, the alarms don't get much louder.

Allies of the United States see the group chat between top US officials about a planned attack in Yemen that accidentally included a journalist as a jaw-dropping security breach which casts doubt on intelligence-sharing with Washington and the security of joint military operations.

"Scary" and "reckless" was the verdict of one European diplomat about the discussion on the Signal messaging app about strikes on Houthi rebels.

Neil Melvin, a security expert at defence think-tank the Royal United Services Institute, called it "pretty shocking".

"It's some of the most high-ranking US officials seeming to display a complete disregard for the normal security protocols, he said.

Beyond the security concerns raised by the leaked chat, US officials addressed the country's trans-Atlantic allies with disdain as Vice-President J D Vance complained about bailing out Europe and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth slammed pathetic European freeloading".

Also Read

The criticism is another blow to a long-standing relationship already strained by President Donald Trump's blunt America First approach and disregard for friendly nations.

Melvin said that for America's allies, the alarm clock's been ringing for a long time".

In public, however, European officials insisted all was well in the trans-Atlantic relationship.

We have a very close relationship with the US on matters of security, defence and intelligence, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman, Dave Pares, said.

They are our closest ally when it comes to these matters, have been for many years and will be for many years to come.

France's foreign ministry said, The United States is our ally, and France intends to continue its cooperation with Washington, as well as with all its allies and European partners, in order to address current challenges -- particularly in the area of European security.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has halted government funding for programmes that support democratic principles around the world and presented a less welcoming face to visitors.

US embassies in at least 17 countries have posted warnings for would-be travellers that engaging in behaviour deemed harmful by the government could get them deported.

Several European countries have issued warnings about visiting the United States after international tourists were caught up in Trump's border crackdown.

Trump has appalled allies with his repeatedly stated aim of taking over Greenland -- an autonomous Danish territory that Vance and second lady Usha Vance are due to visit this week -- and his desire to make Canada the 51st state.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country has to take greater ownership of its own defence in the face of threats: We have to look out for ourselves.

Nathalie Loiseau, a member of the European Parliament, told the BBC that she was flabbergasted by the breach.

If I was (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, I would feel jobless. Russia has nothing more to do. You don't even need to spy on the US administration. They leak by themselves, she said.

An European diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, suggested the security breach could make allies question the reliability of the US as a partner.

The diplomat expressed hope that the Signal lapse was due to a lack of experience in government rather than a deliberate disregard for security.

Asked if he had concerns about sharing intelligence with the US after the Signal incident, Carney said, It's a serious, serious issue and all lessons must be taken.

He said it would be important to see "how people react to those mistakes and how they tighten them up".

Britain could be particularly exposed by US security breaches. Its intelligence network is entwined with the US in the Five Eyes alliance, and the countries' militaries work more closely than those of almost any other nations.

Britain's Royal Air Force provided air-to-air refuelling for US planes during the strike on the Houthis, but UK Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard insisted British personnel had not been put at risk by the breach.

We've got high confidence that the measures that we have got with our allies, including the United States, remain intact, he told lawmakers.

Ed Davey, the leader of Britain's opposition Liberal Democrats, said the lapse showed the Trump administration can't be trusted to protect its own intelligence and "it could only be a matter of time until our own intelligence shared with them is also leaked".

This could put British lives at risk," he said.