Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / American Airlines jet crashes into chopper while landing near Washington DC

American Airlines jet crashes into chopper while landing near Washington DC

A regional jet and a helicopter collided near Washington National Airport on Wednesday, triggering a search operation in the Potomac River while flights were halted

Plan

Representative Image. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A regional jet and a helicopter collided in midair near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Reuters reported the incident.
 
The PSA Airlines jet, operating as American Airlines Flight 5342, was approaching the airport after departing from Wichita, Kansas, when it struck a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. The aircraft, which can carry up to 65 passengers, was involved in the incident over the Potomac River, which borders the airport.
 
Authorities launched a search and rescue operation in the river, but there was no immediate update on casualties.
 

Also Read

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

2 dead, 18 injured in small plane crash in Southern California, says police

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

South Korea police search Jeju Air, airport operator over fatal plane crash

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

South Korea to send Jeju Air flight data recorder to US for analysis

plane crash

With 318 fatalities, commercial aviation suffers deadliest year since 2018

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

S Korea struggles to determine cause of plane crash that killed 179 people

 
In response to the emergency, the airport temporarily suspended all takeoffs and landings.
 
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident and gathering more details. 
There hasn’t been a fatal US passenger plane crash since February 2009, but a series of near-miss incidents in recent years have sparked serious safety concerns. 
In a statement on social media, American Airlines acknowledged reports that American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA, was involved in an incident while traveling from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).  
Sixty passengers and four crew members were on board the American flight, a person familiar with the details told CNBC.
 
The airline added that it would share further details as they became available.  White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that US President Donald Trump "has been made aware of this situation." She added that "it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet."
   
This is a developing story

More From This Section

Softbank

SoftBank may invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI, eyeing top backer role

TikTok

Investors bidding for TikTok to offer 'significantly' more than $20 bn

Donald Trump, Trump

President Trump's transactional foreign policy leads to a flurry of pledges

Nissan, cars, carmakers

Nissan plans job, output cuts at US assembly plants amid merger with Honda

Lee Zeldin

US Senate confirms Lee Zeldin to lead Environmental Protection Agency

Topics : airplane crash Fighter plane crash washington USA BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon