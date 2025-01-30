American Airlines jet crashes into chopper while landing near Washington DC

A regional jet and a helicopter collided in midair near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Reuters reported the incident.
The PSA Airlines jet, operating as American Airlines Flight 5342, was approaching the airport after departing from Wichita, Kansas, when it struck a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. The aircraft, which can carry up to 65 passengers, was involved in the incident over the Potomac River, which borders the airport.
Authorities launched a search and rescue operation in the river, but there was no immediate update on casualties.
Video captures moment a Canadian regional jet CRJ plane has crashed into a helicopter while landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington DC Fatalities reported MASSIVE search & rescue operation underway in the #Potomac #crash #plane #helicopter pic.twitter.com/sffJudBu9E— Sir Real???????? (@DiggitySplitz) January 30, 2025
In response to the emergency, the airport temporarily suspended all takeoffs and landings.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident and gathering more details.
There hasn’t been a fatal US passenger plane crash since February 2009, but a series of near-miss incidents in recent years have sparked serious safety concerns.
In a statement on social media, American Airlines acknowledged reports that American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA, was involved in an incident while traveling from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).
Sixty passengers and four crew members were on board the American flight, a person familiar with the details told CNBC.
The airline added that it would share further details as they became available. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that US President Donald Trump "has been made aware of this situation." She added that "it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet."
This is a developing story