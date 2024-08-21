Walmart seeks to raise $3.74 bn in sale of JD.com stake, term sheet shows

Walmart said in a statement that JD.com had been a valued partner over the past eight years, and the US retailer was committed to a continued commercial relationship with the Chinese e-commerce giant.
"This decision allows us to focus on our strong China operations for Walmart China and Sam's Club, and deploy capital towards other priorities," Walmart said.
JD.com's Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 10 per cent in early trading on Wednesday. US-listed shares dropped 10 per cent in after-market trading on Tuesday to $25.50 after Bloomberg first reported the share sale plan.
JD.com declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.