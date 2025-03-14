Home / World News / American Airlines plane catches fire in Denver, passengers evacuated

American Airlines plane catches fire in Denver, passengers evacuated

The 172 passengers and six crew members were taken to the terminal, airline officials said

American Airlines
No injuries were reported, and firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, the spokesperson said. Image: Shutterstock
AP Denver
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 7:55 AM IST
An American Airlines plane caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting slides to be deployed so passengers could evacuate quickly.

Flight 1006, which was headed from the Colorado Springs Airport to Dallas Fort Worth, diverted to Denver and landed safely around 5:15 p.m. after the crew reported engine vibrations, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

While taxiing to the gate, an engine on the Boeing 737-800 caught fire, the FAA added.

Photos and videos posted by news outlets showed passengers standing on a plane's wing as smoke surrounded the aircraft. The FAA said passengers exited using the slides.

American said in a statement that the flight experienced an engine-related issue after taxiing to the gate. There was no immediate clarification on exactly when the plane caught fire.

The 172 passengers and six crew members were taken to the terminal, airline officials said.

No injuries were reported.

We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority, American said.

Firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, an airport spokesperson told media outlets.

The FAA said it will investigate.

The country has seen a recent spate of aviation disasters and close calls stoking fears about air travel, though flying remains a very safe mode of transport.

Topics :American AirlinesAmerican Airlines GroupAirplanes

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

