Home / World News / American Airlines raises bag fees, changing how customers earn flyer points

American Airlines raises bag fees, changing how customers earn flyer points

American announced on Tuesday that most customers will have to buy tickets directly from the airline or its partner carriers if they want to earn points in its AAdvantage loyalty programme

The changes affect flights booked on or after Tuesday for travel within the United States and to nearby international destinations including Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean
AP Dallas

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

American Airlines is pushing customers to buy tickets directly from the airline if they want to earn frequent-flyer points, and it is raising the cost of checking bags.

American announced on Tuesday that most customers will have to buy tickets directly from the airline or its partner carriers if they want to earn points in its AAdvantage loyalty programme.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Corporate travellers won't be affected by the change.

The airline said checking a bag will rise from USD 30 now to USD 35 online and USD 40 if purchased at the airport. The fee for a second checked bag will rise from USD 40 to USD 45 both online and at the airport.

American says it last raised bag fees in 2018.

The changes affect flights booked on or after Tuesday for travel within the United States and to nearby international destinations including Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The airline will generally allow customers to check at least one bag free if they hold status in American's loyalty programme, buy a premium-class ticket or use an American-branded credit card.

Also Read

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

Unable to repossess Go First planes, global aviation body downgrades India

Airlines, plane makers set to unveil new orders at Indian aviation event

IndiGo occupies sixth position in global mcap, surpassing United Airlines

FedEx Express inaugurates regional hub at Dubai World Central Airport

Foreign aid delays making life 'very difficult' on front line: Zelenskyy

Moscow never hurt our interests: EAM justifies Russian crude procurement

PVR Inox lowers movie ticket prices to celebrate 'cinema lovers day'

Law enforcement agencies infiltrate, disrupt ransomware group LockBit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :airlinesAviation industryUnited States

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story