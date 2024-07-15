An immigration chart saved Trump during assassination attempt: Here's how

Almost a decade ago, Donald Trump famously said, “What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate.” On Saturday, the former American President experienced this sentiment firsthand when he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

Although the verdict on the political winner will come in November, Trump's quick thinking on Saturday might just qualify him as a winner in another sense. A moment's head tilt, prompted by an immigration chart, saved his life. After being hit by a bullet on his right ear, Trump was escorted off the stage and later recounted the incident.

“The chart that I was going over saved my life,” said Trump, the Republican frontrunner, during a phone call with former White House physician Representative Ronny Jackson, hours after the incident.

The drama unfolded at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was addressing his supporters. Shots rang out just as he turned to point at an immigration chart. His sudden movement is believed to have diverted the bullet's trajectory, sparing his life.

Trump’s defiant stand after attack

Secret Service agents swiftly responded, forming a protective barrier around Trump. He was seen clutching his ear and dropping to the ground. Despite his injury, he stood up, bloodied but defiant, and pumped his fist to the cheering crowd before being taken for medical treatment.

“He said, ‘The border patrol saved my life’,” Jackson recalled in an interview with The New York Times.

“I was going over that border patrol chart. If I hadn’t pointed at that chart and turned my head, that bullet would have hit me right in the head,” Trump was quoted as saying by Jackson.

The immigration chart, which displayed border-crossing statistics, was a key element of Trump’s speech on immigration policies. The chart highlighted the rise in illegal immigration between 2012 and 2024 and was emblazoned with the message, “Nothing like this has ever happened to our country before.”

Trump’s immigration policy saved his life?

Illegal immigration has been a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign, with the former President frequently criticising the Biden administration's handling of the issue. He has pointed to the surge in illegal border crossings, which have averaged 2 million per year since 2021, as evidence of failed policies.

Throughout his bid to reclaim the Oval Office, Trump has promised to crack down on illegal immigration, proposing measures such as detention camps and increased deportations. These hardline stances have resonated with Republican voters, reinforcing his campaign's focus on border security and immigration reform.

Ironically, it was Trump’s commitment to curbing illegal immigration that may have saved his life on Saturday. The very chart that illustrated his policy priorities also served as a shield, deflecting a potentially fatal bullet and highlighting the unpredictable twists of fate that define political battles.