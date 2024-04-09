Home / World News / Appeals court rejects Trump's latest attempt to delay Apr 15 criminal trial

Appeals court rejects Trump's latest attempt to delay Apr 15 criminal trial

Justice Cynthia Kern's ruling is yet another loss for Trump, who has tried repeatedly to get the trial postponed

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
A New York appeals court judge Tuesday rejected the latest bid by former President Donald Trump to delay his hush money criminal trial, a week before jury selection was set to start.

Trump's lawyers had wanted the trial postponed indefinitely while he fights a gag order that bars him from commenting about jurors, witnesses and others connected to the hush money case.

Justice Cynthia Kern's ruling is yet another loss for Trump, who has tried repeatedly to get the trial postponed.

Barring further action, the decision means the first of Trump's four criminal trials will start as scheduled on April 15.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he falsified business records to hide the true nature of payments made in connection with a scheme to suppress damaging stories about him during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Topics :Donald TrumpNew York

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

