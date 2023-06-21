Home / World News / Apple illegally interrogated staff about union, labour board judge rules

Apple illegally interrogated staff about union, labour board judge rules

In a Tuesday decision, a National Labor Relations Board judge wrote that Apple violated the rights of employees at its World Trade Center store in New York City

Bloomberg
Apple illegally interrogated staff about union, labour board judge rules

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 3:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Josh Eidelson
 
Apple Inc. “coercively interrogated” retail employees about their pro-union sympathies and restricted the circulation of union flyers, a US labor board judge ruled, marking a victory for labor organizers at the world’s most valuable company.
 
In a Tuesday decision, a National Labor Relations Board judge wrote that Apple violated the rights of employees at its World Trade Center store in New York City, one of several around the country where workers waged union campaigns last year.
The judge wrote that Apple should be required to “cease and desist” from coercively interrogating workers about their legally protected labor activism. It should stop confiscating pro-union literature in its break rooms and “interfering with, restraining or coercing employees” in the exercise of their rights, according to the decision.

An Apple spokesperson didn’t have an immediate comment. The Cupertino, California-based company has previously denied wrongdoing.
“Apple fosters an open and inclusive work environment whereby employees are not just permitted, but encouraged, to share their feelings and thoughts on a range of issues, from social justice topics to pay equity to anything else that they feel is an important cause to promote in the workplace,” company attorney Jason Stanevich said at a January hearing before the judge.

Rulings by NLRB administrative law judges can be appealed to the board’s members in Washington and, from there, to federal appeals court. The agency has the authority to order changes to company policies, but not to hold executives personally liable for violations or to impose punitive damages.
At the January hearing, NLRB attorney Ruth Weinreb said that as a result of the company’s behavior, “the organizing campaign came to an end” at the World Trade Center site. US labor board prosecutors have also issued a still-pending complaint accusing Apple of violating workers’ rights at an Atlanta store, one of two at which organizers filed and then withdrew unionization petitions.

Workers at two of Apple’s roughly 270 retail stores voted to unionize last year, in Maryland and Oklahoma, amid a broader wave of landmark organizing wins at longtime nonunion firms such as Starbucks Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Microsoft, Activision CEOs to defend $69 billion deal in fight with FTC

Foreign companies shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes

JPMorgan Chase cuts nearly 20 Asia dealmaking jobs in new layoff round

India to decide to buy oil in keeping within price cap: WH on Russian oil

India, US have similar concerns about China's rise: Dhruva Jaishankar

Topics :Apple IncNew YorkJudgeslabour unionsCompanies

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 3:37 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story