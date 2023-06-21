JPMorgan Chase cuts nearly 20 Asia dealmaking jobs in new layoff round

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is making a fresh round of layoffs in Asia, cutting about 20 investment-banking jobs as deal flows remain muted, people familiar with the matter said.

The moves add to a February round of cuts that affected about 30 investment bankers in Asia, and followed similar moves by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. last week. The four Wall Street banks, including Morgan Stanley, have eliminated at least 100 dealmaking jobs in Asia in the past month, with Hong Kong and China-based staff taking the biggest hits, people familiar said earlier.

The New York-based bank made the reductions Tuesday across the region, impacting mostly junior staff at associate and analyst levels in sectors including consumer, healthcare and private capital markets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.