Apple to cut some jobs; Walmart to fire more than 2,000, says report

Apple is eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, according sources, marking its first known internal job cuts since it embarked on a belt-tightening effort last year.

The company is shedding positions in what it calls its development and preservation teams. Those groups are responsible for the construction and upkeep of Apple retail stores and other facilities around the world.

While the number of positions being eliminated couldn’t be ascertained and is likely very small, the move represents a new step for the world’s most valuable firm, whose peers have been slashing their ranks in the face of a shaky economy and sluggish consumer spending.

Apple is positioning the move as a streamlining effort, rather than layoffs. It told employees that the changes were designed to improve upkeep of stores globally and that the company will provide support to affected workers.

Walmart follows suit

Walmart will cut more than 2,000 jobs at five US e-commerce warehouses, Bloomberg reported late on Monday.

The layoffs include more than 1,000 roles at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, along with 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida and 200 in New Jersey, the report said citing regulatory filings, with additional reductions planned in California. Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.

Google employees walk out



Hundreds of Google employees staged a walk out at the company’s London offices on Tuesday, following a dispute over layoffs.

Trade union Unite, which counts hundreds of Google’s UK employees among its members, said the company had ignored concerns put forward by employees.

“Google needs to listen to its own advice of not being evil,” said Unite regional officer Matt Whaley.

They and Unite will not back down until Google allows workers full union representation, engages properly with the consultation process and treats its staff with the respect and dignity they deserve.