Home / World News / Apple working on homegrown chips to run AI tools for data centers

Apple working on homegrown chips to run AI tools for data centers

Apple has been playing catch-up with its tech peers in generative AI, the technology underpinning chatbots and other popular new tools

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Nick Turner
 
Apple Inc. has been developing a homegrown chip to run artificial intelligence tools in data centers, though it’s unclear if the semiconductor will ever be deployed, the Wall Street Journal reported. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The effort would build on Apple’s previous efforts to make in-house chips, which run in its iPhones, Macs and other devices, according to the Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. The server project is code-named ACDC within the company, the newspaper said. 

Apple shares rose as much as 1.2 per cent in late trading on Monday. They had been down 5.6 per cent this year through the close. A representative for the Cupertino, California-based company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple has been playing catch-up with its tech peers in generative AI, the technology underpinning chatbots and other popular new tools. But the company is preparing to unveil a new strategy for artificial intelligence at its Worldwide Developers Conference next month. 

Its approach is expected to focus on new proactive features that can assist users in their daily lives, Bloomberg has reported. Apple also has held talks with potential partners like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and OpenAI to supply generative AI services. 

If Apple goes ahead with its own server processor, it would follow several of the largest tech companies in doing so. Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS, Google, Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. all operate data centers that run on in-house designed semiconductors to some extent. Such efforts have eroded the traditional dominance of Intel Corp.’s components.

Also Read

Artificial Intelligence: Are AI chips different from traditional processors

Apple to jump queue for TSMC's industry-first 2-nanometer chips: Report

Apple to host 25-min in-store demo sessions with Vision Pro buyers: Report

Apple looks at 6G as development of in-house 5G modem gets hampered: Report

Apple Vision Pro to debut with over 150 3D movies from Disney and others

Putin starts new term as President, faces little opposition to Ukraine war

Hamas says it accepts Gaza ceasefire deal proposal of Egypt, Qatar

Tensions rise in US-based Silicon Valley over sales of startup stocks

At $2 million per minute, US Treasuries mint cash like never before

Tesla lays off more staff in software, engineering, service teams: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple IncArtificial intelligencesemiconductor

First Published: May 07 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story