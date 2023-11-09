Home / World News / ArcelorMittal SA's Q3 profit drops as steel market demand weakens

ArcelorMittal SA's Q3 profit drops as steel market demand weakens

"The company remains positive on the medium/long-term steel demand outlook," ArcelorMittal said in a statement on Thursday

Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Eddie Spence

ArcelorMittal SA’s third-quarter profit fell as steel prices declined in key markets due to weaker demand.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The world’s top steelmaker outside of China reported a 28 decline in earnings from the previous quarter, better than analysts expected. Margins and sales were squeezed as the manufacturing and construction sectors languished.

The steel industry — a proxy for the global economy — is suffering from a slump in demand as tighter monetary policy and China’s weak post-pandemic recovery hit the consumption of raw materials. Furnaces across Europe, where ArcelorMittal has the bulk of its production, have been idled, while rival steelmakers announced job cuts in recent weeks.

Still, ArcelorMittal left its forecast for 2023 steel consumption outside China unchanged, after cutting its projection in July. It sees European steel consumption toward the bottom end of its previous forecast.

“The company remains positive on the medium/long-term steel demand outlook,” ArcelorMittal said in a statement on Thursday.

Safety Audit
 
ArcelorMittal has particular difficulties of its own. The firm is set to lose its steel plants and mines in Kazakhstan following an accident that killed 46 people. Meanwhile, its giant Ukrainian mill has faced frequent disruption since Russia invaded the country.

The company is providing financial support to the families and colleagues of those who died in the accident at the Kostenko coal mine in Kazakhstan. It’s also commissioning a third party audit of its safety practices.

The steel giant is still seeking new assets elsewhere. It’s in the running to buy United States Steel Corp., which would be the firm’s biggest deal since the merger that created ArcelorMittal almost two decades ago.

The company reported third quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.87 billion.

Also Read

ABB India to provide electrification, automation systems to AMNS India

ArcelorMittal reports over 50% fall in net income in April-June quarter

ABB to roll out electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Macrotech Developers posts net profit at Rs 202.8 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

Godrej Consumer registers mid-single-digit volume growth for Jul-Sep

US depends on China for its modern way of life, says Vivek Ramaswamy

SoftBank Group's vision fund reports another loss of $1.7 billion

Western, Arab officials gather in Paris to provide aid to civilians in Gaza

US, Chinese ministers open talks to lay groundwork for Biden-Xi meeting

US Secy of State Blinken visits South Korea; Russia-N Korean ties in focus

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ArcelorMittalQ3 results

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story