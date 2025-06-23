Army to decide 'timing, nature and scale' of response to US attacks: Iran

Iran has said that the US decided to destroy diplomacy with its strikes on the country's nuclear programme and that the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response.

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani on Sunday told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that it called after US strikes on three of its nuclear facilities that Iran had repeatedly warned the warmongering US regime to refrain from stumbling into this quagmire.

The US decided to destroy diplomacy with its strikes on Iran's nuclear sites and the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response, he said.