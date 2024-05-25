Home / World News / Artistic ironworkers reinstall Notre Dame cathedral cross in Paris

Artistic ironworkers reinstall Notre Dame cathedral cross in Paris

The 2019 fire was a significant blow to the cathedral, a Unesco world heritage site and a symbol of Christianity that welcomed 12 mn visitors each year

Notre Dam Paris
Notre Dam Paris |Representative image| (Photo: Wikipedia)
AP Paris
May 25 2024
The cross at the apse of Notre-Dame de Paris, which survived the devastating 2019 fire, has been reinstalled atop the cathedral's framework after a meticulous restoration by artistic ironworkers from Normandy.

The imposing cross, spanning 12 metres and weighing 1.5 tons, is the only element of the choir roof that resisted the flames. It was reinstalled on Friday.

Approximately 250 companies and hundreds of craftsmen, architects and professionals have contributed to the ongoing restoration project, aiming for the cathedral's reopening on December 8, 2024.

The fire, which occurred on April 15, 2019, caused the collapse of Notre-Dame's spire and part of its roof. Five years later, the restoration has made significant progress, including the reinstallation of the spire's lead-covered needle.

The 2019 fire was a significant blow to the cathedral, a Unesco world heritage site and a symbol of Christianity that welcomed 12 million visitors each year.

