Home / World News / As auto shipments to US, Europe climb, Japan's exports rise, imports drop

As auto shipments to US, Europe climb, Japan's exports rise, imports drop

Japan's exports climbed 4.3% in September from a year earlier as shipments of vehicles, machinery and electronics rose while imports of oil and gas fell sharply, the government said Thursday

AP Tokyo
Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Japan's exports climbed 4.3% in September from a year earlier as shipments of vehicles, machinery and electronics rose while imports of oil and gas fell sharply, the government said Thursday.

Exports totaled 9.2 trillion yen ($61 billion) in September while imports fell 16.3% from the year before to 10.9 trillion yen ($72 billion), according to provisional customs data released Thursday.

That left a positive balance of 62.4 trillion yen ($410 billion), the first monthly trade surplus in three months.

September's increase in exports was the biggest gain since March and was stronger than analysts had expected. The figures suggest strong activity in Japan's vital manufacturing sector despite faltering global demand.

Economists said the drop in imports was mainly due to base effects from the year before.

In the first half of Japan's fiscal year, from April-September, exports edged up just 1.4% from a year earlier, to a record 50.2 trillion yen ($330 billion) while the trade deficit shrank by three-quarters to 2.7 trillion yen ($18 billion).

Trade with the rest of Asia has weakened in the past half-year, with a drop in exports of computer chips and semiconductor making equipment taking a toll on exports to China.

The global electronics slump seems like it is continuing with semiconductor equipment down 14.5%, contributing to a decline in exports to China, the biggest destination of IT products, ING Economics said in a report.

Shipments to the U.S. and Europe rose, mainly thanks to strong sales of autos and auto parts, which jumped nearly 24%. Exports of electrical equipment surged 17% and exports of machinery were up 18%.

Japan's imports of oil fell 28% in April-September from a year earlier, while imports of liquefied natural gas sank almost 38% and imports of coal plunged 37%.

Also Read

Int'l centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for Ukraine

Ukraine hosts defence industry forum to ramp up weapons production for war

Nearly 50,000 Russian men died in conflict with Ukraine, shows report

Russia fines Wikipedia, Apple for 'false information' on Ukraine conflict

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

I was 'very blunt' with Israel on humanitarian assistance to Gaza: Biden

House speaker's race hits impasse as defeated Jim Jordan wants to try again

Evidence shows Hamas likely used some N Korean weapons to attack Israel

Russian, N Korean ministers meet amid suspicions about weapons' transfers

China's homes register steep decline in prices, major blow to sentiment

Topics :Auto industryJapanEuropeautomobile manufacturerToyota Motor

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story