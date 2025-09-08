Home / World News / Asean benefits when China, India engage, says Singapore's minister

Asean benefits when China, India engage, says Singapore's minister

senior Singaporean minister noted that Asean offers a thriving market, stability and opportunity for trade and cooperation

Singapore flag
Singapore flag | Image: Wikimedia commons
Press Trust of India Singapore
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Describing India and China as "drivers of Asia's growth", a senior Singaporean minister on Monday said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) gain when New Delhi and Beijing engage.

"Asean is a platform where both giants (India and China) can connect with the wider region, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said at a forum here on the recent China-India initiative to re-connect.

Alongside Asean, they are drivers of Asia's growth," he asserted.

Asean a regional organisation set up to promote economic growth, social progress, and regional peace and stability. The 10-member bloc comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Tan noted that Asean offers a thriving market, stability and opportunity for trade and cooperation.

He was speaking at the forum titled 'China and India: Fostering Growth, Investment and Trade Amid Global Uncertainty', organised by the East Asian Institute and the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore.

As Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, China and Asean have deeply integrated supply chains, Tan said, pointing out that Beijing is also one of Asean's top investors in infrastructure projects such as railways, ports and industrial parks.

For India, there is also an opportunity for the country to integrate supply chains with Asean for key sectors like semiconductors and green energy, he said.

Both parties (India and Asean) are also working on initiatives that will further strengthen the Asean-India relationship via digital and green economic initiatives, said Tan, who is also the Minister of State for National Development.

The minister also elaborated on Singapore's bilateral ties with both China and India.

Singapore "recognises the importance of building a strong foundation of trust required for enduring China and India partnerships, he said.

With India, Tan noted, Singapore signed its first FTA in 2005, creating conditions for greater trade and investments over the past two decades. The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), launched in 2022, held its third edition in New Delhi last month, alongside the India-Singapore Business Roundtable.

He cited PSA International's USD 1.2 billion investment in Navi Mumbai port as one of the largest by the Singapore port operator in India. He also pointed to collaboration in semiconductors, sustainable industrial parks and workforce skilling initiatives.

India's growing strengths as a manufacturing hub for electronics, electric vehicles, auto components and green energy have opened new pathways for Singapore to strengthen G2G (government-to-government) partnership as well as provide opportunities for businesses from the city state to contribute to India's growing economy, Tan said.

This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations and 20 years of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and Singapore.

During Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's recent visit to India, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) that will guide ties in the next phase.

China, Tan said, has been Singapore's top merchandise trading partner since 2013, while the city-state is the largest foreign investor in China. The China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, he noted, was the first comprehensive bilateral FTA Beijing signed with an Asian country.

Bilateral cooperation has since expanded beyond economics to areas such as health, culture and education, with both sides engaging regularly through the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, Tan said.

Tan pointed out that Singapore has long been intertwined with China and India.

We are a trading hub, facilitating centuries-old trade and cultural ties in the region, and we continue our legacy of trade and connectivity even today.

Our people embody this living connection Singapore's Chinese and Indian communities, along with others, built our nation together and shaped our culture, from the food we eat to the festivals we celebrate. We stand ready as a platform where ideas, investment and innovation converge, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

France faces more political upheaval as PM Bayrou's fate hangs in balance

US proposes annual China chip supply approvals for Samsung, Hynix

'Waste of humanity': Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

US 'right' to impose tariffs on trade partners of Russia, says Zelenskyy

Storm Tapah hits Southern China, forcing evacuations, school shutdowns

Topics :ASEANSingaporeIndia China relations

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story