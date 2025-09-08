'Waste of humanity': Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has voiced frustration with Moscow following Russia's largest-ever aerial assault on Ukraine, even as his administration signalled tougher sanctions to "collapse" the Russian economy, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking on Sunday (local time) after Russia launched its biggest missile and drone attack yet on Ukraine, the US President said he was not happy about "the whole situation."

"It's such a horrible waste of humanity. I am not thrilled with what's happening there, I will tell you," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as reported by Al Jazeera. "I think it's going to get settled."

His remarks came hours after he indicated that he was prepared to escalate sanctions against Moscow. Asked at the White House whether he was ready to move to "the second phase" of sanctions, Trump replied, "Yeah, I am," without elaborating. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday welcomed stronger steps to deter Russia, including sanctions on countries that trade with it. In a post on X, he said, "It is important that today we saw a broad response from our partners to this strike. Clearly, Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world - whether they will accept or tolerate this. That is why statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions - sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt. That is what is truly convincing."