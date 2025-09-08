Home / World News / US 'right' to impose tariffs on trade partners of Russia, says Zelenskyy

US 'right' to impose tariffs on trade partners of Russia, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said imposing tariffs on countries like India trading with Russia is the right step, commenting amid oil trade tensions and Russia's biggest air assault

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has endorsed the US proposal to impose tariffs on countries that continue trading with Russia. Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, he said, “I think the idea to put tariffs on countries who are continuing to make deals with Russia... I think this is the right idea.” 
Zelenskyy said this while speaking about the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, and whether US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on India could cause problems. 
The issue comes amid differences between Washington and New Delhi. The US has raised concerns that India’s purchase of Russian oil is indirectly helping fund the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. India, however, has maintained that its imports are based on economic and commercial needs.     
 

Russia launches its biggest aerial attack

Zelenskyy’s remarks also followed Russia’s largest air assault since the war began. According to reports, more than 800 drones and 13 missiles, including four ballistic ones, were launched overnight on Saturday. 
For the first time, a government building in Kyiv — housing the Cabinet of Ministers — was struck, with its upper floors catching fire. At least two people, including an infant, were killed, while dozens were injured in the capital. 
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko described it as a “massive attack", confirming that cities including Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Odesa, and Kyiv came under fire.
 

‘Statements must be backed by action’

After the strikes, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of stronger measures against Moscow. 
In a post on X, he said, “Statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions — sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt.”
  He described the assault as “vile” and accused President Vladimir Putin of deliberately prolonging the war. Zelenskyy also appealed to international allies to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence, pointing to earlier promises made in Paris and Washington.     
 

Trump signals tougher US sanctions

On Sunday, President Trump confirmed he was prepared to move forward with a second round of sanctions on Moscow. When asked if he was ready to punish Putin further, Trump replied, “Yes, I am...” 
Meanwhile, Russian President Putin warned that any Western troops deployed in Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets for defeat”. His statement followed news that dozens of Western countries had pledged troops for a potential peacekeeping force if a ceasefire deal is reached.
 

Zelenskyy calls for unity against ‘Kremlin criminals’

Zelenskyy again urged global partners to act decisively. “The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop the killings — all that is needed is political will,” he said, thanking countries that continue to support Ukraine with aid and defence systems. 
The weekend attack was even larger than the July offensive, previously the biggest of the war, which began in February 2022 with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
 
[With agency inputs]

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Storm Tapah hits Southern China, forcing evacuations, school shutdowns

Fed rate cut optimism lifts sentiment, yen falls amid political uncertainty

China's export growth slows in August amid US tariffs, trade tensions

Trump's ultimatums to Putin face reality as Russia escalates war in Ukraine

Tariffs on Russian oil buyers can bring Putin to table, says Trump official

Topics :Vladimir PutinDonald TrumpNarendra ModiZelenskyyTrump tariffsRussia Ukraine ConflictIndo-US tiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story