Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Asean ministers to discuss Myanmar at Thailand meeting, says Indonesia

Asean ministers to discuss Myanmar at Thailand meeting, says Indonesia

At the invitation of current Asean host Laos, the meeting will talk about ways to approach the crisis which has gripped Myanmar since a 2021 military coup

Indonesian Flag
During an Asean summit in October, the bloc called for 'an immediate cessation' of violence and the creation of a 'conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance' ~ Image: Shutterstock
Reuters JAKARTA
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 11:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Members of the Southeast Asian regional bloc Asean are planning to hold a ministerial meeting in Thailand later this month to discuss the crisis in member-nation Myanmar, Indonesia's foreign ministry spokesperson Roy Soemirat told reporters on Thursday. 
At the invitation of current Asean host Laos, the meeting will talk about ways to approach the crisis which has gripped Myanmar since a 2021 military coup, including on the implementation of Asean's five-point consensus plan, he said. 
The consensus has made scant progress since its unveiling in April 2021, just months after Myanmar's military unseated the elected government. 
The junta has been battling a rebellion that erupted after the and has largely ignored calls by its Southeast Asian neighbours to cease hostilities and enter into dialogue with its opponents. 
During an Asean summit in October, the bloc called for "an immediate cessation" of violence and the creation of a "conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogue" that is "Myanmar-owned and -led". 
The meeting is expected to start on Dec 20, Roy said, and Indonesia's foreign minister is expected to attend.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajnath meets his Asia-Pacific counterparts, US secy of defence in Laos

Need to focus on cooperation, not conflict: Rajnath tells Chinese minister

Important to develop ambitious targets: S Jaishankar on India-Japan ties

Trump's presidency may benefit India as trade diverts from China: Moody's

Jaishankar to visit Australia, S'pore from Nov 3-8; to attend Asean event

Topics :ASEANASEAN summitAsean nationsIndonesiaMyanmarSoutheast Asia

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story