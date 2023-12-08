Home / World News / Asian Development Bank approves $200 mn loan to debt-stricken Sri Lanka

Asian Development Bank approves $200 mn loan to debt-stricken Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka plunged into an economic crisis in 2022, creating severe shortages and drawing strident protests that led to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The ADB said its Financial Sector Stability and Reforms Program for Sri Lanka includes two subprogrammes of $200 million each.
AP Colombo

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Asian Development Bank said on Friday that it has approved $ 200-million concessional loan to debt-stricken Sri Lanka to help stabilise the country's finance sector following an unprecedented economic crisis that engulfed the Indian Ocean island nation last year.

The bank's announcement comes as Sri Lanka is awaiting International Monetary Fund approval for the second installment of a $ 2.9-billion bailout package to rescue the country from bankruptcy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ADB said its Financial Sector Stability and Reforms Program for Sri Lanka includes two subprogrammes of $ 200 million each that would help strengthen the stability and governance of the country's banking sector, and deepen sustainable and inclusive finance, particularly for women-led micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

The programme's overarching development objective is fully aligned with the country's strategy of maintaining finance sector stability, while ensuring that banks are well-positioned for eventual recovery, Takafumi Kadono, ADB's director for Sri Lanka, said in a statement.

He added that the "expected development outcome is a stable financial system providing access to affordable finance for businesses in various sectors of the economy.

Sri Lanka plunged into an economic crisis in 2022, creating severe shortages and drawing strident protests that led to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It declared bankruptcy in April 2022 with more than $ 83 billion in debt more than half of it to foreign creditors.

The IMF agreed in March to a $ 2.9-billion bailout package, releasing the first payment shortly thereafter. However, the IMF delayed the second tranche, citing inadequate oversight and debt restructuring.

An IMF review in September said Sri Lanka's economy was recovering but the country needed to improve its tax administration, eliminate exemptions and crack down on tax evasion.

Sri Lankan government officials expressed confidence over the last two weeks that the IMF would provide the $ 334 million installment before the end of the year since the island nation received required financial assurances from its bilateral creditors, including China, Japan and India.

Over the past year, Sri Lanka's severe shortages of essentials like food, fuel and medicine have largely abated, and authorities have restored a continuous power supply. But there has been growing public dissatisfaction with the government's efforts to increase revenue by raising electricity bills and imposing heavy new income taxes on professionals and businesses.

Also Read

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Vladimir Putin announces he'll run for 5th Russian presidential term

IPEF supply chain pact to increase resilience in Indo Pacific region

China, EU divide starkly apparent in post-summit news conferences

Canada to double cost-of-living financial requirement for int'l students

World food price index unchanged in November, says UN food agency

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sri lankaAsian Development Bankdebt trap

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story