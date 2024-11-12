Asteroid Apophis 'God of Chaos' set for close approach to Earth tomorrow

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) issued an alert for November 13 as the asteroid 99942 Apophis, also known as "God of Chaos", makes its closest pass by Earth.

Apophis is huge and will be monitored and tracked by Nasa's Near-Earth Object Studies Center ensuring that there will be no immediate risk of collision for at least the next two hundred years.

The asteroid is 450 by 170 meters in size which is close to the size of New York's Empire State Building, the rock is a matter of concern as it has the potential to cause catastrophic destruction.

Even though scientists have already confirmed that the asteroid would pass at a safe distance of 19,000 miles (31,000 kilometres) from Earth, still the proximity and its consequences make it a key focus in asteroid research.

What is Asteroid Apophis?

Apophis is a near-Earth object which is classified as 'potentially hazardous' due to its closeness to the Earth and its nickname is "God of Chaos' capturing the imagination especially as it approaches Earth.

In 2029, Apophis will make a close pass, coming within the range of geostationary orbit, and will even be visible to the naked eye, drawing significant attention from both astronomers and the public. Apophis has a surprising feature: it misses the typical "space weathering" that is often seen on other objects passing Earth.

This asteroid is a threat to Earth as it has the potential to unleash energy which is equivalent to hundreds of explosions of nuclear bombs if it were to collide with the planet. The impact of Apophis asteroid could trigger catastrophic shockwaves which are capable of obliterating forests, levelling up entire cities and generating tsunamis if it struck an ocean.

Earth has endured asteroid impacts throughout its history. The size of the Apophis's size would be one of the most devastating in the history of humankind with the consequences reshaping Earth's life.

Why is Apophis a matter of concern?

Thousands of NEO asteroids pass close to Earth, Apophis' size draws scientists' attention as very few asteroids of this size come this close to Earth. The asteroid is travelling a huge speed which shows that it has the potential to cause significant damage.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) is closely observing the asteroid because of its size, trajectory and uncertainties in the past. CNEOS has been tracking this object for nearly two decades refining its understanding of its orbits and future interactions with Earth.

What is the future of asteroid tracking?

According to Apophis, the asteroid tracking program is important to raise awareness about the broader field of planetary defence. Scientists and governments focuses on potential asteroid threats by funding and developing systems for early detection, tracking and possible deflection missions.

This asteroid is a reminder of the unknowns in the space inheriting risks posed by countless celestial objects moving out solar system. Scientists are expecting to better understand the asteroid by closely studying Apophis and scientists hope to improve asteroids understanding and improve our ability to protect Earth from potential future impacts.