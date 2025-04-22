Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US advises allies to shun Chinese satellite services in leaked memo

US advises allies to shun Chinese satellite services in leaked memo

The memo by the state department warned that countries collaborating with China's space providers risks the transfer of sensitive information

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The US State Department has advised countries against using Chinese satellite services, cautioning that they may enable Beijing to collect military data and sensitive intelligence, according to a report by a Washington-based defence media outlet.
 
The report, published by Defence One, was based on an internal memo obtained from the State Department, which was intended to provide talking points for officials. Countries engaging with the US were urged to ban satellite services provided by Chinese suppliers. It was not clear whether the memo was addressing long-standing Western allies or all of the United States' trading partners.
 
According to the report, the memo cautioned that collaborating with China's space providers operating in low Earth orbit risks the transfer of sensitive information to the Chinese government. The report stated that officials were advised to warn countries that Chinese satellite companies might eliminate competition and dominate a Beijing-controlled market.
 
 
US space industry warned of espionage threats
 
The US intelligence community has issued warnings to its domestic space industry about the growing threats of espionage and satellite attacks from China and Russia on earlier occasions too.

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the US Air Force had stated that American space companies face the risk of cyberattacks and strategic investments from Russia and China, all aimed at infiltrating the space sector. They also warned that such activities threaten corporate secrets and have the potential to disrupt remote sensing and imaging capabilities.
 
China and Russia have consistently rejected claims that they have engaged in hacking or other efforts to infiltrate or disrupt space systems.
 
Viasat, Starlink targeted in cyberattacks
 
Large satellite companies with existing links to the US government have already been targeted. Viasat Inc was hit by a cyberattack in 2022 before Russia invaded Ukraine, which required the replacement of over 45,000 modems throughout Europe and beyond. Elon Musk's Starlink has also reported facing jamming attacks while providing service to Ukraine.
 

Topics : China USA Satellites BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

