Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli strikes kill 14 in Gaza, destroy rubble-clearing equipment

Israeli strikes kill 14 in Gaza, destroy rubble-clearing equipment

A municipality in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza said a strike on its parking garage destroyed nine bulldozers provided by Egypt and Qatar

Israel attacks on Gaza

The dead included a 2-year-old girl and her parents. (Photo: AP)

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 14 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and destroyed bulldozers and other heavy equipment that had been supplied by mediators to clear rubble. Separate strikes on Tuesday killed two people in Lebanon.

Israel's 18-month offensive against Hamas has destroyed vast areas of Gaza, raising fears that much of it may never be rebuilt. The territory already had a shortage of heavy equipment, which is also needed to rescue people from the rubble after Israeli strikes and to clear vital roads.

A municipality in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza said a strike on its parking garage destroyed nine bulldozers provided by Egypt and Qatar, which helped broker the ceasefire that took hold in January.

 

Israel ended the truce last month, renewing its bombardment and ground operations and sealing the territory's two million Palestinians off from all imports, including food, fuel and medical supplies.

The strikes also destroyed a water tanker and a mobile generator provided by aid groups, and a truck used to pump sewage, the Jabaliya al-Nazla municipality said.

Also Read

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel to dismiss air force reservists who condemned Gaza conflict

Israel attacks on Gaza

Israeli airstrike on Gaza building kills at least 23, say health officials

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump

Netanyahu to urge Trump for tariff relief during meeting in Washington

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Israeli strikes kill nine in Syria as tensions rise over Turkish influence

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israeli strike on school in Gaza kills at least 27: Palestinian officials

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strikes. The military says it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the group operates in densely populated areas.

Israeli strikes kill 14, mostly children  An Israeli airstrike early Tuesday destroyed a multistory home in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing nine people, including four women and four children, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies.

The dead included a 2-year-old girl and her parents.

They were asleep, sleeping in God's peace. They had nothing to do with anything, said Awad Dahliz, the slain girl's grandfather. What is the fault of this innocent child?  A separate strike in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp killed three children and their parents, according to the Gaza Health Ministry's emergency service.

Israel's air and ground war has killed over 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023 killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 people hostage. They are still holding 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Hamas has said it will only free the remaining hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a full Israeli withdrawal and a lasting ceasefire. Israel has said it will keep fighting until the hostages are returned and Hamas has been either destroyed or disarmed and sent into exile. It has pledged to hold onto so-called security zones in Gaza indefinitely.

Islamist killed in Lebanon  An Israeli drone strike southeast of Beirut killed Hussein Atwi, a member of the Lebanese branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a regionwide Sunni Islamist political movement. The group said he was leaving for work when the drone struck.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said another person was killed in an Israeli strike on the southern Tyre province, without providing further details.

Israel has continued to carry out regular strikes across Lebanon despite reaching a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group in November. Israel says it is targeting militants and weapons caches. The Lebanese government says 190 people have been killed and 485 wounded since the ceasefire took hold.

Hezbollah began firing on Israel the day after Hamas' October 7 attack. Israel responded with airstrikes, and the conflict in Lebanon escalated into a full-blown war in September when Israel carried out a heavy wave of strikes and killed most of Hezbollah's top leadership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

satellite rocket space

US advises allies to shun Chinese satellite services in leaked memo

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump looking to cut US drug prices to international levels: Report

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Oil prices rebound on short-covering amid ongoing tariff concerns

US President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth

Will President Trump replace Defence Secretary Hegseth over Signal leak?

Pope Francis

Cardinals set Pope Francis' funeral for Apr 26, public viewing from Apr 23

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon