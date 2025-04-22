Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nomura to buy Macquarie's US, European asset management units for $1.8 bn

Nomura to buy Macquarie's US, European asset management units for $1.8 bn

The Japanese company has had a troubled history in its attempts to expand overseas, including the acquisition of assets from the collapsed Lehman Brothers in 2008 which it later wrote down

Macquarie Logo,Macquarie

Macquarie has been strategically reshaping its North American operations, having already withdrawn from several debt market segments. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nomura is acquiring Macquarie Group's US and European public asset management businesses for $1.8 billion, marking the Japanese investment bank's most ambitious expansion abroad since its failed purchase of Lehman Brothers' assets. 
Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage will take over the management of the publicly traded assets, the companies said on Tuesday. It will also take over the investment teams and operating platforms relating to the businesses, and retain the existing management team. 
The Japanese company has had a troubled history in its attempts to expand overseas, including the acquisition of assets from the collapsed Lehman Brothers in 2008 which it later wrote down. 
 
But the Macquarie assets deal, which Nomura said is its largest acquisition ever, comes as companies in Japan face a shrinking domestic market and are increasingly seeking growth opportunities abroad. 
Asset management has become a core growth area for Japanese financial institutions looking to secure stable fee-based revenue that is less impacted by the ups and downs of market sentiment. 

Also Read

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Macquarie initiates 'outperform' rating on Trent; Sees 30% upside for stock

PremiumEnergy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Actis buys Stride's solar portfolio in India at $325 mn enterprise value

Macquarie Logo,Macquarie

Suven Pharma, Divis, Syngene: Why Macquarie is betting big on Indian pharma

SBI Card

Macquarie upgrades SBI Card to 'Outperform'; share price soars 5% on BSE

Info Edge

Most brokerages upbeat on Info Edge's outlook after strong Q3 results

"The market now is very unstable but the biggest factor in our mid to long term plan is to have a robust investment management platform," Nomura CEO Kentaro Okuda told a press conference. 
"This transaction had a very prudent due diligence process and should be durable against the volatility of the market," Okuda added. 
The announcement of tariffs by US President Donald Trump may lead to a rebalancing of sectors which would provide opportunities for active investment managers, Nomura's head of investment management, Yoshihiro Namura, told the briefing. 
The deal is expected to close by the end of 2025 and will be settled entirely by cash with no financing directly related to the transaction planned, Okuda said. 
Nomura's previous investments include buying boutique investment bank Greentech Capital Advisors in 2019 and acquiring a 41 per cent stake in investment management firm American Century Investments for over $1 billion in 2016. 
Upon the deal's completion, Nomura's total assets under management within its investment management franchise are expected to increase to around $770 billion from approximately $590 billion currently, Nomura said. 
Nomura's shares climbed 0.6 per cent on Tuesday morning while the benchmark Nikkei index was roughly flat. Macquarie shares rose around 1.5 per cent. 
Macquarie Group, Australia's biggest investment bank by assets, will retain its public investments business in its domestic market, where it plans to continue operating an asset management business spanning both public and private markets. 
The Australian financial conglomerate said that, as part of the deal, it would collaborate with Nomura on product and distribution. 
Macquarie has been strategically reshaping its North American operations, having already withdrawn from several debt market segments. 
It is shuttering its US debt capital markets division, according to multiple media reports in February, pivoting instead to its private credit business, which has already deployed over A$22.5 billion in loans. 
"Overall, the transaction sharpens the focus of Macquarie Asset Management back to its competitive strengths - private markets and its home market of Australia," Citi analyst Thomas Strong wrote in a report.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Harvard University

US academic leaders unite against Trump's higher education policies

Trump tariffs

US imposes tariffs as high as 3,521% on solar imports from Southeast Asia

IMF, International monetary fund

IMF economist backs central bank independence after Trump's remarks

GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace CEO Culp advocates tariff-free regime for aviation industry

Marco Rubio

Trump admin begins State Department overhaul to cut redundancy: Rubio

Topics : Macquarie Nomura Asset Management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon