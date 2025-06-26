At least 12 killed in attack on celebration in Mexico's Guanajuato state

Twelve people were killed overnight in the Mexican state of Guanajuato when gunmen opened fire on a celebration in the city of Irapuato, authorities said Wednesday.

People were dancing and drinking in the street in celebration of St John the Baptist when the shooting began. Revellers screamed and ran to escape the gunfire, according to videos circulated online.

Irapuato official Rodolfo Gmez Cervantes, said in a news conference Wednesday that the number of victims had risen to 12. Some 20 others were wounded.

President Claudia Sheinbaum lamented the attack, saying that it was under investigation.