Bumble plans to layoff about 30% of global workforce in major overhaul

Online dating platform Bumble plans to lay off about 240 employees, or roughly 30 per cent of its global workforce.

In a securities filing, Bumble disclosed that its board approved the cuts this week as it realigns its operating structure to optimise execution on its strategic priorities.

The Austin, Texas-based company expects to see $40 million in annual cost savings spanning from the workforce reductions, much of which it says it will invest in product and technology development.

These decisions were not made lightly, and we are deeply grateful for the contributions of every employee impacted," Bumble said in a statement sent to The Associated Press Wednesday adding that it was now focused on moving forward in a way that strengthens our core business and "positions us for future growth.

Shares for Bumble soared more than 23 per cent following the news. Its stock traded at just over $6.40 as of Wednesday afternoon. Bumble did not immediately specify when it would implement the layoffs or which roles would be affected. But its securities filing signalled that the process would extend into later in the year noting that it expects to incur costs related to the layoffs, including severance for impacted employees, amounting to anywhere between $13 million to $18 million primarily in its third and fourth fiscal quarters. In a note to employees Wednesday, Bumble CEO and founder Whitney Wolfe Herd wrote that Bumble, like the online dating industry itself, is at an inflection point. She noted that the company has been rebuilding in recent months, which requires hard decisions.