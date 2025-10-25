Home / World News / At least 3 killed, 17 injured after Russia's overnight strikes on Ukraine

At least 3 killed, 17 injured after Russia's overnight strikes on Ukraine

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in one location, while debris from intercepted missiles fell in an open area at another site, damaging windows in nearby buildings

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched nine missiles and 62 drones, of which air defences intercepted four missiles and 50 drones (Image: PTI)
AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine overnight into Saturday killed at least three people and wounded 17 others, local officials said.

In the capital, Kyiv, one person was killed and ten wounded in a ballistic missile attack in the early hours of Saturday, Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said. Three of the wounded were hospitalized, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in one location, while debris from intercepted missiles fell in an open area at another site, damaging windows in nearby buildings, the emergency service wrote on Telegram.

Explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram during the onslaught.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and seven wounded, acting regional Gov Vladyslav Haivanenko said, adding that apartment buildings, private homes, an outbuilding, a shop and at least one vehicle were damaged in the strikes.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched nine missiles and 62 drones, of which air defences intercepted four missiles and 50 drones.

In Russia, the country's defence ministry said its air defences shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight.

The attacks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United States on Friday to expand sanctions on Russian oil from two companies to the whole sector, and appealed for long-range missiles to hit back at Russia.

Zelenskyy was in London for talks with two dozen European leaders who have pledged military help to shield his country from future Russian aggression if a ceasefire stops the more than three-year war.

The meeting hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aimed to step up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding momentum to recent measures that have included a new round of sanctions from the United States and European countries on Russia's vital oil and gas export earnings.

The talks also addressed ways of helping protect Ukraine's power grid from Russia's almost daily drone and missile attacks as winter approaches, enhancing Ukrainian air defences, and supplying Kyiv with longer-range missiles that can strike deep inside Russia.

Zelenskyy has urged the US to send Tomahawk missiles, an idea US President Donald Trump has flirted with.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

