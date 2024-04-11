Home / World News / At least 3 shot as gunfire erupts at Philadelphia Eid event, says police

At least 3 shot as gunfire erupts at Philadelphia Eid event, says police

Two groups of people started firing at each other, and people began fleeing the scene

Photo: Pexels (Representative image)
AP Philadelphia
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 6:40 AM IST
At least three people were shot and injured Wednesday at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m., when police at the scene heard about 30 gun shots, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news conference.

Two groups of people started firing at each other, and people began fleeing the scene, he said.

Officers took into custody four males and a female, and four weapons were recovered at the scene, Bethel said. One suspect, a 15-year-old boy who police said had a gun, was shot by police and sustained wounds to his shoulder and leg. A man also was shot in the stomach, and another juvenile had a wound to his hand. No one was killed, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting.

Dozens of police officers responded to the shooting in the city's Parkside section. The shooting happened in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Topics :ShootingUS ShootingUS gun controlGun ControlUS government

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

