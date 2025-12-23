Home / World News / At least 5 killed in Mexican Navy plane crash near Galveston in Texas

At least 5 killed in Mexican Navy plane crash near Galveston in Texas

The US Coast Guard confirmed that five people had been killed in the crash and that the cause of the crash is under investigation

Crash
Four of the people aboard were Navy officers, and four were civilians, including a child, Mexico's Navy said in a statement | Representative Image
AP Galveston (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 8:07 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

A small Mexican Navy plane transporting a young medical patient and seven others crashed Monday near Galveston, killing at least five people and setting off a search in the waters off the Texas coast, officials said.

Four of the people aboard were Navy officers, and four were civilians, including a child, Mexico's Navy said in a statement to The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear which of them died.

Two of the people aboard were members of the Michou and Mau Foundation, which is a nonprofit that provides aid to Mexican children who have suffered severe burns.

The US Coast Guard confirmed that five people had been killed in the crash and that the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash took place Monday afternoon near the base of a causeway near Galveston, along the Texas coast about 50 miles (80.5 kilometres) southeast of Houston.

Mexico's Navy said in a statement that the plane was helping with a medical mission and had an accident. It promised to investigate the cause of the crash.

The Navy is helping local authorities with the search and rescue operation, it said in a post on the social media platform X.

Teams from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have arrived at the scene of the crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on X.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said officials from its dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrol were responding to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook, adding that the public should avoid the area so emergency responders can work safely.

Galveston is an island that is a popular beach destination.

It's not immediately clear if the weather was a factor. However, the area has been experiencing foggy conditions over the past few days, according to Cameron Batiste, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

He said that at about 2:30 pm on Monday a fog came in that had about a half-mile visibility. The foggy conditions are expected to persist through Tuesday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Judge orders Trump admin to allow court challenges for Venezuelan migrants

Trump unveils plan for new battleship as part of US Navy's 'Golden Fleet'

Taiwan detects six Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around its territory

US pauses leases for 5 offshore wind projects, cites national security risk

Denmark, Greenland say US will not take over island after Trump envoy move

Topics :MexicoUS mexicoMexican plane crash

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story