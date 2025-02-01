Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / At least 54 killed as paramilitary group attacks open market in Sudan

At least 54 killed as paramilitary group attacks open market in Sudan

Khalid al-Aleisir, minister of culture and government spokesperson, condemned the attack, saying that the casualties included many women and children

Sudan flag on soldiers arm
Saturday's attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the Sabrein Market also wounded at least 158 others. | Representative Image
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sudan's health authorities say a notorious paramilitary group fighting against the country's military has attacked an open market in the city of Omdurman, killing 54 people.

Saturday's attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the Sabrein Market also wounded at least 158 others, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

Khalid al-Aleisir, minister of culture and government spokesperson, condemned the attack, saying that the casualties included many women and children. He also said the attack caused widespread destruction to private and public properties".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pentagon to deploy 1,000 more troops for immigration crackdown under Trump

Sick, wounded children from Gaza cross into Egypt as border reopens

Universal Studios gives first responders of LA fire free theme park tickets

As M23 rebels advance in Congo, new leader signals shift in its identity

Crashed US plane had 3 Russians, State Dept confirms to Russian Embassy

Topics :SudanTerrorism

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story