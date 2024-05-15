At Zuckerberg's 40th birthday party, Bill Gates arrives in shorts: Pics

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday by recreating “a bunch of places, where he lived in the early days.”

“Grateful for my first 40 years! Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Instagram, referring to his wife. He shared photos from the celebration, where Microsoft co-foudner Bill Gates was also spotted.

Bill Gates wears shorts to Zuckerberg's party

Gates was seen wearing shorts to Zuckergerg’s party. A photo of the Meta leader with his “special guest” Gates featured them in a recreation of the Harvard dorm where Zuckerberg launched Facebook in 2004.



The recreated locations also included Zuckerber’s childhood bedroom, first apartment and office lockdown. Zuckerberg shared the significance of each place along with photos from the party, reflecting on key moments of his life with his followers.

“Here’s to the next 40!” he remarked.

Zuckerberg's career

Zuckerberg is the chairman and chief executive officer of Meta, which he originally founded as Facebook in February over 20 years ago. Born in White Plains, New York, he is responsible for setting the overall direction and product strategy for the company.

The tech mogul stands as the fourth richest person in the world with a whopping net worth of $168 billion. He studied computer science at Harvard University before moving to Palo Alto, California in 2004.

Married to Priscilla Chan since 2012

Zuckerberg has been married to his wife Priscilla Chan since 2012 and they have three children.

Facebook, one of the world’s most popular social networking sites, was rebranded as Meta in October 2021 to reflect all of its products and services across its family of apps.

Leading tech companies Instagram and WhatsApp are also owned by Meta. In July last year, Meta also launched ‘Threads’ - a new social media platform aimed at beating Elon Musk-owned ‘X’ (formerly Twitter.)