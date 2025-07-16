Audit finds $21 mn financial irregularities in Pakistan Cricket Board

An audit report has found financial irregularities to the tune of more than rupees ₹600 crore ($21 million) and governance issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board dating back two years.

The Auditor General of Pakistan's report for the 2023-24 financial year was published in The News and highlighted the non-recovery of outstanding sponsorship worth ₹530 crore ($18.6 million) as the major discrepancy identified.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is the third person in four years to lead the sport's national administration, following Ramiz Raja and Zaka Ashraf. He is also a government minister.

The report also questioned the ₹6.3 crore ($220,000) the PCB spent on meals for police and law enforcement personnel assigned for the security of foreign teams during international matches in Pakistan.