Audit finds $21 mn financial irregularities in Pakistan Cricket Board

The auditors rejected the cricket board's response that the PCB chairman is authorised for utility expense as per bylaws. (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
An audit report has found financial irregularities to the tune of more than rupees ₹600 crore ($21 million) and governance issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board dating back two years.

The Auditor General of Pakistan's report for the 2023-24 financial year was published in The News and highlighted the non-recovery of outstanding sponsorship worth ₹530 crore ($18.6 million) as the major discrepancy identified.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is the third person in four years to lead the sport's national administration, following Ramiz Raja and Zaka Ashraf. He is also a government minister.

The report also questioned the ₹6.3 crore ($220,000) the PCB spent on meals for police and law enforcement personnel assigned for the security of foreign teams during international matches in Pakistan.

The auditors said providing security was the responsibility of governments, and disagreed with the PCB's explanation that visiting international teams were given extra safety guarantees that required heavy police deployment.

The audit report also flagged the hiring of three junior regional coaches who didn't meet the eligibility criteria and the appointment of a media director outside the proper procedure.

Compensation paid to cover utility charges, fuel and accommodation for the PCB chairman between February and June of last year was also highlighted as unauthorised because Navqi received that as part of his government benefits.

The auditors rejected the cricket board's response that the PCB chairman is authorised for utility expense as per bylaws.  The PCB is yet to comment on the audit report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

