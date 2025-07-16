Home / World News / US immigration flexes authority to expand detention without bond hearing

US immigration flexes authority to expand detention without bond hearing

Todd Lyons, ICE's acting director, wrote employees on July 8 that the agency was revisiting its extraordinarily broad and equally complex authority to detain people, effective immediately

United States
While it won't affect people who came legally and overstayed their visas, the initiative would apply to anyone who crossed the border illegally, Greg Chen said. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
AP San Diego
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has moved to detain far more people than before by tapping a legal authority to jail anyone who entered the country illegally without allowing them a bond hearing.

Todd Lyons, ICE's acting director, wrote employees on July 8 that the agency was revisiting its extraordinarily broad and equally complex authority to detain people and that, effective immediately, people would be ineligible for a bond hearing before an immigration judge.

Instead, they cannot be released unless the Homeland Security Department makes an exception. 

ALSO READ: US ends bond hearings for illegal entrants, expands immigration detention 

The directive, first reported by The Washington Post, signals wider use of a 1996 law to detain people who had previously been allowed to remain free while their cases wind through immigration court.

Asked Tuesday to comment on the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said: The Biden administration dangerously unleashed millions of unvetted illegal aliens into the country and they used many loopholes to do so. President (Donald) Trump and Secretary (Kristi) Noem are now enforcing this law as it was actually written to keep America safe.

McLaughlin said ICE will have plenty of bed space after Trump signed a law that spends about $ 170 billion on border and immigration enforcement. It puts ICE on the cusp of staggering growth, infusing it with $ 76.5 billion over five years, or nearly 10 times its current annual budget. That includes $ 45 billion for detention. 

Greg Chen, senior director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, began hearing from lawyers across the country last week that clients were being taken into custody in immigration court under the new directive. One person who was detained lived in the United States for 25 years.

While it won't affect people who came legally and overstayed their visas, the initiative would apply to anyone who crossed the border illegally, Chen said.

The Trump administration has acted with lightning speed to ramp up massive detention policy to detain as many people as possible now without any individualised review done by a judge. This is going to turn the United States into a nation that imprisons people as a matter of course, Chen said. 

Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said the administration is adopting a draconian interpretation of the statute to jail people who may have lived in the US for decades, have no criminal history and have US citizen spouses, children and grandchildren.

His organisation sued the administration in March over what it said was a growing practice among immigration judges in Tacoma, Washington, to jail people for prolonged, mandatory periods. 

Lyons wrote in his memo that detention was entirely within ICE's discretion, but he acknowledged a legal challenge was likely. For that reason, he told ICE attorneys to continue gathering evidence to argue for detention before an immigration judge, including potential danger to the community and flight risk.

ICE held about 56,000 people at the end of June, near an all-time high and above its budgeted capacity of about 41,000. Homeland Security said new funding will allow for an average daily population of 100,000 people.

In January, Trump signed the Laken Riley Act, named for a slain Georgia nursing student, which required detention for people in the country illegally who are arrested or charged with relatively minor crimes, including burglary, theft and shoplifting, in addition to violent crimes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump may use Fed's $2.5 bn renovation project to oust Jerome Powell

Brazilian ex-President echoes Trump, calls coup plot trial 'witch hunt'

Why did Trump admin allow Nvidia to resume H20 AI chips sales to China?

'Credible Epstein files should be released', says Trump amid MAGA backlash

Is ChatGPT the new MS Office? OpenAI targets Excel, PowerPoint dominance

Topics :United StatesUS anti-immigration stance

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story