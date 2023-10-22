Home / World News / Australia PM announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet prez

Australia PM announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet prez

Albanese's office also said China agreed to review the crippling tariffs it placed on Australian wine that have effectively blocked trade with the winemakers' biggest export market since 2020

AP Canberra
Albanese will become the first Australian prime minister to visit China in seven years when he travels to Beijing and Shanghai from November 4-7.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit China in early November, his office said Sunday hours before he was set to fly to the United States to meet President Joe Biden.

Albanese's office also said China agreed to review the crippling tariffs it placed on Australian wine that have effectively blocked trade with the winemakers' biggest export market since 2020.

Albanese will become the first Australian prime minister to visit China in seven years when he travels to Beijing and Shanghai from November 4-7.

He will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing and then attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The visit to China and a potential breakthrough in the wine dispute mark a further repair in bilateral relations since Albanese's centre-left Labour Party won elections last year after nine years of conservative rule in Australia.

I look forward to visiting China, an important step towards ensuring a stable and productive relationship, Albanese said in a statement.

I welcome the progress we have made to return Australian products, including Australian wine, to the Chinese market. Strong trade benefits both countries, Albanese added.

Albanese accepted an invitation weeks ago to visit China this year, but finding suitable dates has been challenging.

Albanese is visiting Washington, D.C., to meet Biden this week and will return to the United States after his China trip to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' forum in San Francisco from November 15-17.

It will be the ninth time Biden has met Albanese as prime minister. The first meeting was in Tokyo hours after Albanese was sworn in as government leader in May last year.

The discussions this week are expected to cover the AUKUS deal in which the United States and Britain will cooperate to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered by US nuclear technology to counter a more assertive China.

The leaders will also seek more cooperation on clean energy, critical minerals and countering climate change.

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Wozniacki set to return

Australia to ramp up diplomatic ties with India, Japan in Indo-Pacific

US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi in Japan on the sidelines of G7 summit

Journalist detained in China for 3 yrs for espionage returns to Australia

Netanyahu meets Italian counterpart Meloni, Cypriot President Nikos

Israel to step up strikes on Gaza before ground offensive, says IDF

Hezbollah official says his group already 'is in heart' of Israel-Hamas war

550 failed Palestinian rocket launches detected in Gaza, says Israel

Pro-Palestinian protesters march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils world

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenAustraliaChinaUS President

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story