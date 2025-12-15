Sydney's Bondi Beach shooting: Who were the shooters behind deadly attack?

At least 16 people, including a child, were killed and around 40 others hospitalised in a deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, the first day of the Jewish festival. Two police officers were among those injured, Bloomberg reported.

The incident occurred during a “Chanukah by the Sea” event at the Bondi Park Playground. Sunday marked the first day of Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights.

Who were the shooters behind the Bondi Beach attack?

Australian authorities have identified the gunmen involved in the mass shooting as a father-and-son duo from Sydney’s south-west, Naveed Akram and Sajid Akram. Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that two offenders were involved in the shooting.

According to Lanyon, Naveed Akram, 24, was apprehended at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he remains under police guard in critical but stable condition. His father, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police and died at the scene. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said Sajid Akram was a licensed firearms holder. “He has six firearms licensed to him. We are satisfied that we have six firearms from the scene yesterday,” Lanyon said. Police confirmed that these firearms were used in the shooting that took place on Sunday. ALSO READ: 12 killed in terror attack on Jewish community at Sydney's Bondi Beach Police raided the Akram family home in Bonnyrigg, south-west Sydney, and an Airbnb in Campsie where the men had been staying. Two active improvised explosive devices found at the scene were rendered safe, and authorities said they were no longer searching for a third offender.

What do we know so far about the Bondi Beach shooting? The shooting occurred at the northern end of Bondi Beach, near the Bondi Park Playground, where the Hanukkah event had been scheduled to begin at 5 pm (local time) and was already underway when the attack happened. Those killed were aged between 10 and 87 years, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters, according to the Associated Press. Videos filmed by onlookers showed people in bathing suits running from the water as gunfire rang out. Separate footage showed two men in black shirts firing long guns from a footbridge leading to the beach. Another video clip showed a man tackling and disarming one of the gunmen before pointing the weapon at him and then placing it on the ground. The man, identified as fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed, has been described as a “genuine hero”. How have leaders responded to the Bondi Beach shooting? Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack as an act of antisemitic terrorism, calling it a targeted assault on Jewish Australians that struck at the heart of the nation. He said the violence would be met with national unity and solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community.