Home / World News / Australian central bank leaves benchmark cash rate at 4.1%, warns of hikes

Australian central bank leaves benchmark cash rate at 4.1%, warns of hikes

The Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate 12 times since May last year to reduce inflation to a target range of 2% to 3%

AP Canberra (Australia)
Higher interest rates raise the cost of borrowing for both businesses and consumers, slowing economic activity and helping to relieve price pressures that have flared after the slowdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% at a policy meeting Tuesday after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier.

The Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate 12 times since May last year to reduce inflation to a target range of 2% to 3%.

Higher interest rates raise the cost of borrowing for both businesses and consumers, slowing economic activity and helping to relieve price pressures that have flared after the slowdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bank governor Philip Lowe said there might need to be further rises.

Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time-frame, but that will depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve, Lowe said in a statement.

The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the economic outlook and associated risks, Lowe added.

In a report, Oxford Economics said it expects the cash rate to eventually peak at 4.6%.

While inflation has peaked, it remains uncomfortably high, it said.

Globally, inflation pressures have abated somewhat, allowing the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to also slow or halt rate increases.

Also Read

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

BPCL in talks with Rosneft to buy oil priced on Dubai benchmark: Reports

Currencies in limbo amid Labour Day holiday in most Asian markets

Reserve Bank likely to hike benchmark interest rate by 25 bps on April 6

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

Ashes 2023: Australia didn't play by spirit of the game, says UK PM Sunak

China move to curb chipmaking material exports escalates supply worries

Want to see expansion of UNSC permanent seats to include India, Brazil: UK

Canada assures safety of Indian diplomats after posters named officials

US Independence Day 2023: History, significance, check what's open and shut

Topics :AustraliaAustralia’s central bank

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story