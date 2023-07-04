Home / World News / US Independence Day 2023: History, significance, check what's open and shut

US Independence Day 2023: History, significance, check what's open and shut

The US is celebrating its 247th Independence Day on July 4. The nation will witness parades, fireworks, official ceremonies, public gatherings and other activities by the citizens during the day

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
America's Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4. This year, the country is celebrating its 247th Independence Day. The day will be marked by public and official ceremonies, parades, picnics, fireworks and many more activities.
Fourth of July is a national holiday in the United States as this day commemorates the country's declaration of Independence from British Rule.

This day marks special significance for the US, and it's not just a time for celebration, but a time to honour the country's history, pay tribute to the principles of freedom and democracy and express gratitude for the liberties.

US Independence Day 2023: History

The United States of America got Independence on July 4, 1776, from Britishers. The Continental Congress declared thirteen American colonies as a new nation, the United States of America. This day marks the pivotal moment in the American revolutionary war that gave birth to the new nation, which became the oldest democracy in the world.

US Independence Day 2023: Significance

This day is very special for America as it holds cultural and historical significance. It's a day to pay tribute to the founding fathers of America who fought and sacrificed their lives for Independence. The day also symbolises the ideals of freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of Independence on which the nation was built. The country celebrates the American spirit and Unity.

What is open and what is closed on July 4?

Here's the list of things that will open and closed on July 4:

What's open?

Grocery Stores: Most grocery stores are open on July 4 during normal hours, such as Walmart, Target, Publix, Aldi, Food Lion, Kroger, etc.

Big Box retailers: Many retail shops are also open, like Best Buy, Big Lots, Home Depot, Dollar General, Lowe's, Petco, Sam's Club, Target etc.
Restaurants: Most of the restaurants are also open, namely, California Pizza Kitchen, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Cracker Barrel, The Cheesecake Factory, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Red Robin, Sweetgreen, TGI Fridays, etc.

Pharmacies: Walgreens and CVS 24-hours will be open during normal hours, others may have limited hours or closed.

What's closed?

July 4 is a federal holiday, and most things remain closed, like federal courthouses and other US government buildings. Banks, schools, post offices, libraries, city halls and the stock market will also be closed today.



First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

