Bandages contain cancer-causing toxic 'forever chemicals', study reveals

A study reveals that bandages contain cancer-causing toxic 'forever chemicals'. The study was performed on 40 different bandages and 18 brands

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 3:47 PM IST
Bandages used to cover wounds contain toxic amounts of per- and polyfluorinated substances or PFAS that are commonly known as forever chemicals, revealed a recent study conducted by Mamavation and Environment and Health News, an environment wellness blog.

The study was performed on 40 different bandages and 18 brands, it found detectable levels of the forever chemicals in 26 of them which includes prominent brands such as Band-Aid and Curad. 

Such substances are known for their negative health effects like decreasing the immune system performance and vaccine response, infant and child learning and development issues, decreased fertility, endocrine disruption, certain cancers and other effects.

According to Mamavation in partnership with EHN.org, around 26 bandages tested recently contain detectable levels of organic fluorine from 11 parts per million to 239 ppm.

Scientist emeritus and former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Linda S. Birnbaum said that it is concerning to learn that bandages applied to open wounds could lead children and adults to PFAS.

Key finds of the study

The findings of the study are shocking and alarming at the same time for people across the world who use bandages to heal their wounds. These chemicals can enter the bloodstream through open wounds leading to a variety of health issues.
  • 65 per cent of the total bandages tested indicated PFAS "forever chemicals".
  • 63 per cent of the bandages marketed to people of colour with black and brown skin tones with indications of PFAS “forever chemicals.”
  • Ranges of organic fluorine were from 11 ppm to 328 ppm.

What Are "Forever Chemicals"?

PFAS chemicals are also known as "forever chemicals" as they are highly resistant to degradation and can remain inside the human body for years. These chemicals can enter within blood through consumption or direct contact and embed in healthy tissue, potentially harming organs. 

Why Are PFAS Used in Bandages?

As per Mamavation, PFAS chemicals are likely to be used in bandages for their waterproof qualities. These chemicals have been linked to different health concerns, which are related to growth, obesity, and reproduction and different tests for cancers. However,  PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are synthetic chemicals resistant to heat, grease, oil, stains and water. This can be found in products like adhesives, nonstick cookware and food packaging. 

Topics :cancer drugscancerband aids

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

