Trafigura CFO Salmon to retire in June, Stephan Jansma to take charge

Executive director Jose Maria Larocca also notified the board of his intention to retire at the end of September, Trafigura said

Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Commodity trader Trafigura said on Friday Christophe Salmon would retire from his role as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from the end of June.

Stephan Jansma, currently CFO, Asia Pacific, will assume the role of group CFO from July 1, the company said.
 

Executive director Jose Maria Larocca also notified the board of his intention to retire at the end of September, Trafigura said.
 
Ben Luckock will continue in his role as global head of oil, the company added.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

